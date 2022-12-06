The number of Welsh speakers in Pembrokeshire has fallen by 2.1% over the past decade, according to 2021 Census data.

The county has also seen a significant drop in the number of children aged 3 to 15 who could speak Welsh – falling by 8.5% over the past decade, compared with a Welsh average of 5.7%.

Neighbouring Carmarthenshire saw a drop of 2.6% in this age group, and Ceredigion saw a drop of 6.5%.

Meanwhile those aged 16-64 with the ability to speak Welsh fell by 0.2% in Pembrokeshire, contrasting a national increase of 0.3% across Wales.

In the Over 65s, Pembrokeshire saw a 2.2% drop, which echoed a national decline of 2.3% across Wales over the past decade.

Across Wales there was an overall drop of 1.2% in those who could speak Welsh – dropping from a total of 562,000 (19.% of the population) in 2011, to 538,000 (17.8% of the population) by 2021.

Overall, Carmarthenshire saw the largest decrease in Welsh speakers from 43.9% in 2011 to 39.9% in 2021.

Carmarthenshire also saw the largest drop in Welsh speakers between the 2001 and 2011 census, the Welsh government said.

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales (Image: Newsquest)

Responding to the figures, Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales, said: "Figures for the Welsh language across Mid & West Wales are hugely disappointing and clearly raise significant concerns.

"Questions must be asked about the extent the Labour Welsh Government has provided effective leadership on Welsh language issues over recent years, particularly in growing Welsh medium education.

"This decline has happened on their watch since they took responsibility for language planning when they disbanded the Welsh Language Board over 10 years ago.

"In Pembrokeshire, the significant fall of over 8% in the ability of 3-15-year olds to speak Welsh highlights a failure over the past decade of delivering purposeful Welsh medium education in the county.

"We need to act urgently to halt this decline - and while there has been some progress made in Welsh medium education in the county, it clearly does not go far enough.

"This is a massive wake-up call for everyone concerned with the future of the language, and if we are serious about meeting the target of creating a million Welsh speakers by 2050 then its time for Welsh Government and local authorities to work together as a matter of priority to address the issue before we reach the point of no return."

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Welsh Language, Samuel Kurtz MS (Image: Newsquest)

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Welsh Language, Samuel Kurtz MS, who represents Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, said: “This is a deeply disappointing statistic that shows the Labour Government is further off meeting its Cymraeg 2050 ambition than it was when it set the target of reaching a million speakers in 30 years’ time.

“What lies behind this? Self-reporting is a flawed model of measurement, and with such a long term strategy, with responsibility being handed from Minister to Minister as we approach 2050, there is little accountability around decisions impacting the language.

“While we fully support the ambitions of the Cymraeg 2050 target, the Census’ data shows the stark reality of a tired Government, in power for too long and out of ideas.

“Positivity around the language, showing that it is cool, modern and useable in day-to-day life is that way we can ensure the most beautiful language on Earth can flourish in its homeland.”

The percentage of people able to speak Welsh recorded in 2021 is the lowest ever recorded in a census.

Jeremy Miles, minister for education and the Welsh language (Image: PA)

The Welsh government set a target to have one million speakers in Wales by 2050 six years ago.

Jeremy Miles, minister for education and the Welsh language, said: “Today’s census figures are of course disappointing and not what we wanted to see.

“Census 2021 shows us one snapshot of what’s happened over the last 10 years. We’ll look at those results in detail alongside all the other statistics and research that’s available to us.

“I’ve often said that Welsh isn’t just something I speak, it’s something I feel, and I feel more and more people feel that the language belongs to them. The key is changing those feelings into language use.

“We’ll take time to examine the data carefully, in particular the figures relating to three to 15-year-olds.

“Covid-19 meant that 2021 was an extremely uncertain time, with many people concerned about their children’s Welsh language abilities, children were out of school, and it may be that we are seeing this concern reflected in the way they reported their children’s use of Welsh.

“The National Survey for Wales shows an increase in people saying they speak some Welsh.

“This contrasts with the census figures released today. This is also something we will look at carefully.

“We remain absolutely committed to our aim of a million Welsh speakers and doubling the number of us who use Welsh every day by 2050.”