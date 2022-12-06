A homeless man currently living in woods near Milford Haven has appeared before magistrates after smashing the window at the A&E unit at Withybush Hospital with a vodka bottle.

Officers were called to the hospital at around 6pm on October 30 after Stuart James, 44, walked up to the window in the reception area carrying a vodka bottle.

“He smashed it against the window pane and splinters of glass went over the arms, hair and chair of the man who was operating the reception desk,” Crown Prosecutor Lucy Mansfield told Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday.

A total of 59 patients, some of whom were considered to be vulnerable, were seated in the A&E department, waiting to be seen by the medical staff.

"They would have been alarmed by these actions," she said.

“And after the defendant broke the window, he maintained eye contact with the receptionist, which he found extremely disturbing."

In a victim statement, the receptionist said that he became ‘very emotional’ following the incident.

“This was the most frightening experience the man has had during the five years that he’s been employed at the hospital,” said Ms Mansfield.

James was arrested by officers and taken to a police custody suite for interview. There they discovered he was in possession of two lock knives which, in mitigation, he claimed he had found in the woods where he currently lives.

James pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the Perspex window at Withybush and an additional charge of possessing the offensive weapons in a public place, namely two lock knives.

After listening to the Prosecution evidence, magistrates requested a full probation report.

Probation officer Julie Norman said that on the day of the offence James, a schizophrenic, was in need of further medication from the hospital.

“He went to A&E to try and get some, but was told there was none available,” she said.

“He came back with the vodka bottle and smashed it against the window as he hadn’t received what he wanted so went back to get some attention.”

Ms Norman added that James, who is alcohol dependent, arrived in Pembrokeshire in May as he wanted to get away from his previous home in Cardiff.

He was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“There are a number of serious issues here and my client is clearly unwell,” he said.

“I’m not trying to justify what he did on that day, but he knows what he did was unacceptable and he wishes to apologse to the court,”

After considering the evidence, James was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He must also complete 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He was ordered to pay £250 compensation to the A&E department, £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

