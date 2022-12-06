A Monkton man has been committed to Crown Court accused of being in possession of substantial amounts of cannabis with intent to supply.

Zamurd Hussain, 40, was brought before Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday) following his arrest by officers on April 7, 2021.

Crown Prosecutor Lucy Mansfield told the court that officers stopped a vehicle as it drove through Monkton and, upon speaking to Hussain who was a passenger, they smelt cannabis emanating from inside.

It is alleged that Zamurd Hussain, of Ramsden Court, subsequently threw a black bag outside the vehicle which was found to contain a substantial amout of cannabis.

It is further alleged that he was found to be in possession of £1,500 in cash, which the Crown claim was criminally acquired property.

Crown Prosecutor Lucy Mansfield went on to say that the person who was driving the car, namely Leah James, then drove away after being told to do so by Hussain.

James, 29, also of Ramsden Court, Monkton, is charged with obstructing an officer as he attempted to search the vehicle for additional drugs. She denies this offence.

Hussain has been charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply and a separate charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He is also charged with acquiring criminal property, namely £1,500 in cash. No pleas were entered by Hussein on any of these three charges.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates declined jurisdiction.

Both defendants will now appear before Swansea Crown Court on January 3, 2023. They were both released on unconditional bail.

MORE NEWS