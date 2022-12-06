POLICE have been granted power to keep more than £3,000 taken from a Pembrokeshire man under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Dyfed-Powys Police submitted an application to Llanelli Magistrates Court to order the forfeiture of £3,270 from Braiden Morgan Burns under the Act.

The court granted the order on November 30.

Burns, 20, of Brynawelon, Stop-and-Call, Goodwick, will have to forfeit the £3,270 and any interest accrued on it.

The money was seized by Dyfed-Powys Police from a bedroom at Burns’ former address in Dew Street, Haverfordwest, on November 25, 2021.

On Friday, May 27, Burns made an application to the court for the funds to be returned to him but it was denied and a further six-month order was granted to Dyfed-Powys Police to allow the force to keep hold of the money.

MORE NEWS