A MAN caught using his mobile phone while driving has been handed a fine and points by magistrates.
Terry Bartlett, 59, of Nether Edge Drive, Haverfordwest, was found guilty by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 29.
He committed the offence on May 8 by using a mobile phone while driving a Ford Transit van on Scarrowscant Lane, Haverfordwest.
He was fined £220, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
