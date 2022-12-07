TWO people were recently fined for not giving information to police.

Wayne Scott Murphy, 39, of Front Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 29.

He committed the offence on May 23 when he failed to provide information to Dyfed-Powys Police relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kelly Anne Tomlin, 36, of Hywel Road, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 1.

She committed the offence on June 30 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS