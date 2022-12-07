A 200-year-old Pembrokeshire chapel which has become a renowned venue for world music will be echoing to more traditional sounds next week.

Burnett's Hill Chapel, Martletwy, will be welcoming back its carol concert on Wednesday December 14 at 7.30pm.

The chapel will be suitably decorated for the occasion, and as well as traditional readings and carols there will be items by guest performer Billy Cole and a few old jokes from master of ceremonies Rob Scourfield.

Festive refreshments will also be served.

There is no charge for entry, but there will be a collection to raise funds for the chapel.

And if you can't make it, but would still like to support the chapel, all donations will be gratefully received by Rob at The Old Manse, Cresswell Quay, Kilgetty, SA68 0TE.

Meanwhile, the programme of world music concerts for 2023 is being put together, which can be seen on www.burnettshill.co.uk