A statement has been issued by Dyfed-Powys Police after a pupil at Ysgol Harri Tudur, Pembroke Dock, was allegedly is possession of a knife during yesterday’s school hours.

Police were called to the school during the lunch break at around 1.10pm yesterday afternoon (Monday, December 6) as a result of a pupil’s threatening behaviour.

It is understood that other pupils had to be retained inside the cafeteria area whilst staff and officers dealt with the incident.

“We were called to Ysgol Harri Tudur at 1.10pm after an incident on the premises,” commented a Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson.

“Officers are investigating, and enquiries are ongoing.”

The incident has also been confirmed by Pembrokeshire County Council.

“There was an incident at break time which involved threatening behaviour from a learner at Ysgol Harri Tudur," read a statement.

“The incident was addressed by the prompt and professional action of staff.”

The local authority confirmed that the pupil has now been removed from the school site.

