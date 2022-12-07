Wales may be out of the World Cup, but their part in the tournament has helped give a boost to grassroots football.

That was the total raised from the Tenby Fan Zone which was organised by four passionate Wales supporters, with the aim of having a party while enjoying the football, and raising money for some good causes.

The quartet - Connor Ennis, Spencer Williams, Owen Coombs and Will Davies self-funded the Fan Zone at the risk of losing money, but it turned into a hugely-successful sell-out.

Connor thanked everyone involved for their 'incredible support' which had helped raise the money to help local grasssroots football.

Fan Zone organisers Spencer Williams, Owen Coombs, Connor Ennis and Will Davies. (Image: Tenby Fan Zone)

Posting on the Tenby Fan Zone Facebook page, he added: "We also want to say a special diolch to all of the team and bar staff at the De Valence Pavilion of Tenby. This wouldn't have been possible without them.

MORE NEWS

"The De Valence Pavilion Trust has given an extra £500 to go towards grassroots football which is a very kind gesture and will go a long way.

"Thanks to all of your help and support we have managed to raise £2000! All of this money will be going to grassroots football in the local community.

"Keep an eye on our Facebook page to see how the money you all helped raise goes to improve football in your community."