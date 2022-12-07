Four fisherman were rescued by Angle RNLI lifeboat in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday December 7, after their vessel ran aground on the southern side of Skomer Island.

Both Angle and St Davids all-weather lifeboats were launched shortly before midnight yesterday following a Mayday call to the coastguard from the crew of the stricken vessel.

The fishermen were in their liferaft after abandoning the vessel.

They were taken safely onboard the Angle lifeboat and no injuries were reported.

A spokesman for Milford Haven Coastguard said that the quartet were susequently put ashore at at Milford Haven, and that arrangements are currently underway to recover the fishing vessel.

