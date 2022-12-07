Pembrokeshire is on the brink of a treacherous economic descent which, according to its director of finance, is the toughest challenge it has ever encountered.

“Pembrokeshire, like all other councils in Wales, has never faced such a serious situation, and it’s going to take us several years to get through,” Jonathan Haswell told the Western Telegraph.

“And the noises that the UK government is currently making are extremely negative.”

The estimated shortfall which county financiers are expecting for 2023-24 is just short of £28m.

This comprises a £6m hike in energy costs, £14m in staff pay awards, a £6m increase in social care and £1.1m for the homeless budget.

The estimate is based on the assumption that Pembrokeshire will receive a 3.5 per cent increase from the Welsh Government, however this sum hasn’t yet been confirmed.

As a result, the authority is preparing for massive cuts across the spectrum as well as a significant increase in council tax.

“None of the choices presented are easy, and the Authority is now under intense pressure," continued Jonathan Haswell.

“These are unprecedented times, and as such we are formulating a robust plan to achieve budget savings and address the financial challenges we now face."

To fund the energy bill increase alone, the council tax would have to be increased by nine per cent while to prevent any cuts being made to the local authority’s two major sectors – education and social care – council tax would rise by a massive 40 per cent.

“Naturally, this is not feasible,” commented Cllr Alex Cormack, cabinet member for corporate finance.

“Historically, we’ve consistently kept the council tax down, and that’s why we’re £14m below the standard spending assessment.

“Without making very significant budget savings, the Authority will be unable to maintain the current level of services.”

In addition to the undisclosed council tax increase, Pembrokeshire County Council is currently considering other means by which savings can be made.

These are expected to include:

staff reductions across both the education and social care sectors;

increased fees at each of the county’s six leisure centres;

increased council car park fees;

transferring control of public libraries and public toilets to town and community councils and

discontinuing the’ free grey bag’ refuse scheme.

“Sadly this is an enduring problem which needs a persistent solution,” commented Pembrokeshire County Council’s chief executive, Will Bramble.

“No one wants to see a degradation in the education and socials sector however if we have to reduce the number of people we employ, which is inevitable, we believe they will be redeployed across the local authority.”

Pembrokeshire County Council is now starting to consult on proposals to reduce costs, maximise income and close the massive projected budget gap for next year.

“The fact is, we simply have to stop or significantly reduce many of the things we've been doing and we really want the views of our residents to help us in this,” added Alec Cormack.

“It’s important that we hear from as many people in Pembrokeshire as possible”.

Further information and the consultation can be found at:

https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/