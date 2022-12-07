THERE are plans to turn a former courthouse into a residential dwelling.

Pembrokeshire County Council has revealed the plans to turn the Old Courthouse in Eglwyswrw, Crymych, into a residential unit by placing a notice in the Western Telegraph’s public notices section on December 7.

The application was submitted by company Felinbryn Developments Ltd to convert the 124 square metre ‘redundant former courthouse’ into a residential unit.

The property is a Grade II listed building and planned works will involve alterations to the inside and outside of the building should the application be granted.

This would include work on the roof, with plans for natural slate to be used on the existing slate roof, materials to match the existing pointed/limewash stone on the rear walls, red brick chimney to match the existing chimney, new timber windows at the rear to match the existing windows, timber painted doors, some new plasterboard ceilings and new floors laid over the existing concrete as well as conservation grader velux for new rooflights.

Plans can be viewed by visiting the planning portal on www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk and searching for the application using the reference 22/0632/LB

Any comments relating to the planning application must be made in writing on the above planning portal or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP. If writing to the address, the reference number of the application must be included.

Comments must be made by December 28.