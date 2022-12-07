Oil workers in Pembroke Dock have downed tools to strike over pay.

The move comes after three subcontracted companies at the Valero site in Pembroke Dock rejected a request for a site bonus to help workers cope with the cost of living.

The three subcontracted companies are Jenkins and Davies, Altrad Engineering and Altrad support services.

The unanimous decision will see 75 GMB members down tools over the winter months, with the dates of Strike Action yet to be confirmed.

GMB has called the company’s decision ‘indefensible’ as inflation hits a 41-year high, and the cost-of-living crisis bites in the run up to Christmas.

Jeff Beck, GMB regional organiser, said: “This morning inflation hit a 41-year high, and hard-pressed workers are feeling the pinch.

“The energy crisis has seen obscene money pumped into the oil industry at the moment, and its indefensible that these companies won’t give a tiny drop of those mega profits to their hard-pressed workers.

“Unless the employers can get back round the table and thrash out a deal, it could lead to a winter of strife.”