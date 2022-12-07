Workers have downed tools over pay at Valero's oil refinery in Waterston.

Around 200 members of the Unite and GMB unions went into the third day of strike action on Wednesday, December 7.

Both unions said the action would continue indefinitely and have called on Valero to intervene to settle the dispute.

The GMB union said the action comes after three subcontracted companies at the Valero site rejected a request for a site bonus to help workers cope with the cost of living.

The three subcontracted companies were named as Jenkins and Davies, Altrad Engineering and Altrad support services.

The GMB union called the company’s decision ‘indefensible’ as inflation hit a 41-year high, amid a cost-of-living crisis in the run up to Christmas.

Jeff Beck, GMB regional organiser, said: “As inflation bites, hard-pressed workers are feeling the pinch.

“The energy crisis has seen obscene money pumped into the oil industry at the moment, and it's indefensible that these companies won’t give a tiny drop of those mega profits to their hard-pressed workers.

“Unless the employers can get back round the table and thrash out a deal, it could lead to a winter of strife.

"We'll be here as long as it takes to get a better pay offer."

The action is reported to have caused some disruption to traffic entering and leaving Valero's refinery in Waterston.

Fuel supplies, however, have not been impacted.