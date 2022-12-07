A registered sex offender, who breached a court order by creating four online accounts on livestreaming and instant messaging platforms, will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court later this month.

Adrian Thomas, 29, of Magdalene Street Haverfordwest, admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) by creating accounts on Discord, Twitch and Tiktok as well as a WhatsApp account.

The SHPO, which was made following a conviction in 2017, prevented him from creating online accounts without first informing the police and gaining their approval.

Thomas was also placed on the sex offender's register after this conviction.

During an earlier hearing, Haverfordwest Magistrates Court was told that police checking Thomas’ Samsung mobile phone in October discovered that he had deleted numerous messages on a Whatsapp account which he had created without police consent.

Further police investigations confirmed that on July 18 Thomas had created an online Twitch account, on September 14 an online Discord account and on October 15 an online Tiktok account.

Magistrates remanded Thomas in custody. They declined jurisdiction due to insufficient sentencing powers and sent the case for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court.

Thomas was due to be sentenced yesterday, December 7, however a pre-sentence report by the probation service had not been prepared.

Judge His Honour Christopher Vosper heard that an appointment with the probation service had been made for December 9 and that the report would be available by December 16.

Judge Vosper adjourned sentencing until December 19 and remanded Thomas back into custody until then.