CARDIGAN residents have branded Ceredigion County Council’s £600,000 purchase of Cardigan Fairfield ‘a waste of money’ - and say the local authority’s pleas of poverty just won’t wash.

That is the claim of a Cardigan town councillor who says people wrestling with the cost-of-living crisis are angry at ‘diminishing’ council services.

Cllr Nick Bolton told colleagues that the purchase of the Fairfield – first revealed by the Western Telegraph back in September – remained 'a hot topic across the county, especially here in Cardigan’.

“People are not happy at what they see as a waste of money,” he said. “Council tax is rising every year, services are diminishing and the county council say they have no money.

“We are always being told we live in one of the best places to visit, yet take a look around Cardigan and you will see weeds growing everywhere.”

After the Fairfield deal was confirmed, county councillor Elaine Evans disclosed that the first she knew of the sale was when she read about it in the paper.

Council chiefs have pledged that the land, which had been owned by the Studt fairground family for the past 150 years, will continue to be used as a car park as well as the site for the town’s fair.

“People are just fed up with Ceredigion County Council saying they don’t have any money, yet they can splash out £600,000 at the drop of a hat,” said Cllr Bolton.

“As a town councillor it’s my job to relay what residents are saying.

“People are really struggling out there and see problems everywhere they look.

“The roads in Maesglas are atrocious and we have people parking in Aberystwyth Road, North Road and Gwbert Road because they cannot afford to pay for car parks.

“The county council are quite literally pushing people out of town.

“We are in the middle of a cost of living crisis and people think that £600,000 could have been better spent.”

Cardigan Farifield (Image: Google)

Cllr Richard Jones said that while he understood local anger the purchase of the land could prove a shrewd investment.

“Now the land has been secured by the local authority it can generate an income for the town,” he added.

Town mayor Cllr Trystan Phillips also viewed the move as potentially beneficial.

“I’d like to see them use that land to support the swimming pool and keep parking prices down,” he said.

“It could also give our much-loved swimming pool the kiss of life it so desperately needs.

“It’s one of the only non-council owned pools in the county and Ceredigion County Council could really make it an asset as well as better use of the land for the town.”