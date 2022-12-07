Neyland town launched it’s Warm Rooms event this week with a fantastic lunch that was served in Bethesda Chapel.

Thirteen people from the town turned up to enjoy the delicious meal cooked by chapel members which comprised potato wedges, quiche and sauteed mushroom.

“It was a fantastic day and everyone unanimously agreed that the food was great,” said Bethesda Chapel’s PR officer, Leah Unwin.

“The event was really well attended considering it was the first one that the chapel has held, and what made it even more special was the fact that we maximised our time in the warm room with hot drinks and cheerful conversations.

“We hope that even more people will join us next Tuesday and enjoy a lovely day.”

