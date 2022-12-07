THERE are plans to turn a former chapel into a residential dwelling.

Pembrokeshire County Council has revealed the plans to turn the Capel Sion Scleddau at 11 Chapel Road, Dwrbach, Fishguard, into a residential unit by placing a notice in the Western Telegraph’s public notices section on December 7.

The application was submitted by Mr and Mrs Saunders to convert the 480 square metre ‘redundant chapel’ into a dwelling.

The property is a Grade II listed building and planned works will involve alterations to the inside and outside of the building should the application be granted.

This would include the erection of a new porch extension at the back of the building and various internal alterations.

The alterations will include timber frame walls and cladding for the new porch, with natural slate roof to match the existing roof, replacing the timber frame windows with like-for-like new heritage double glazing windows and a timber painted window for the porch.

There will also be plans for new like-for-like timber painted doors at the front and a new half-glazed painted timber door for the new porch. The existing ceiling will be kept and where possible, like-for-like repairs will be done. The new ground-floor ceiling will be plasterboard skimmed.

There will also be new timber stud partitions at the first floor level with plasterboard and skim finish and insulation to be installed between existing floor joists. The existing boards will be removed and re-laid where possible.

New timber panelled doors will be installed to match the existing ones and a new 1.8metre high-closed boarded timber fence will be erected at the south-east boundary. A gravel vehicle access and hard standing is proposed.

The existing lighting will be retained and new lighting will have cowled hood to ecologist’s details.

MORE NEWS:

The former stone stable outbuilding will be used for waste storage and recycling.

The building was last used as a chapel before 2000.

Plans can be viewed by visiting the planning portal on www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk and searching for the application using the reference 22/0739/LB.

Any comments relating to the planning application must be made in writing on the above planning portal or by writing to Director of Community Services, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP. If writing to the address, the reference number of the application must be included.

Comments must be made by December 28.