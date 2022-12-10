HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, December 7.

Leonard Reginald Wilcox (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Friday, November 25 surrounded by his loving family of Leonard Reginald Wilcox aged 83 years of Charles Road, Pembroke. Devoted husband of the late Valerie, dearly loved dad to Helen and Andrew, cherished grampy and great grampy.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, December 12 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10:45am. There will be family flowers only with donations if desired for Ty Hafan Children's Hospice c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Kristiina Marjo Sylvia Castren (Fishguard)

Kristiina passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, The Cartref Hotel, Fishguard on Saturday, November 26. Kristiina will be deeply missed by her family and friends and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Kristiina's funeral service was held on Friday, December 9 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB at 11am. There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made payable to 'Medical Detection Dogs' or 'Fauna & Flora International' Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard SA65 9BB.

David John Miller (Haverfordwest)

David passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, November 25 aged 69 years. Adored by many, he will be sadly missed.

Funeral service, Thursday, December 15, 2pm at St. David's Church, Prendergast followed by interment in Prendergast Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of David for a memorial bench at Haverfordwest Racecourse can be sent c/o Mrs. C. Miller, 10 Stokes Avenue, Haverfordwest, SA62 2RB. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

William Bernard Jeffrey "Jeff" Saies (Llangwm)

Jeff passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, November 23 aged 70 years. Adored husband to Sara, sister to Janice, stepfather to Gareth and Louise and friend to many, he will be sadly missed.

Funeral service, Friday, December 16, 1pm at Galilee Baptist Chapel, Llangwm followed by interment at Mount Zion URC Cemetery, Hook. Donations in memory of Jeff for the Paul Sartori Foundation (a dear friend of the family) can be sent directly Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Alan James (Johnston)

Alan passed away suddenly on Friday, November 18 aged 81 years. Adored by many, he will be sadly missed.

Funeral service, Tuesday, December 13, 3.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Alan for Cancer Research UK can be sent to 2 Redman Place, London, E20 1JQ or online at www.cancerresearchuk.org. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

John Lewis (Haverfordwest, formerly Fishguard)

Suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, John of Haverfordwest (former chef at Fishguard Bay Hotel). Beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle.

Funeral service on Tuesday, December 13 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12:15pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Dorothy ‘Babs’ Huggett (Haverfordwest)

Dorothy ‘Babs’ Hugget, aged 92, passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday, November 22. She is survived by her sons James and Andy and his wife Sherry, grandchildren Sarah, Daniel, Victoria, Jessica, Laura and Nicholas and great grandchildren Jacob, Megan, Oliver, Josh, Alex, Jovie, Freya, Ivyrae and Stanley. She was pre-deceased by Thomas, her husband and their daughter, Frances.

The funeral service was held at St. David's Church, Prendergast at 1.30pm on Wednesday, December 7 followed by committal at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, SA67 8UD. Donations in lieu of flowers to Velindre Cancer Care c/o Velindre University NHS Trust, Unit 2, Charnwood Court, Parc Nantgarw, Nantgarw, Cardiff, CF15 7QZ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Sarah Stratford-Lewis

Sadly, on Monday, November 28, Sarah Stretford-Lewis passed away peacefully at Glangwili Hospital. Beloved wife of Karl, dearly loved mum of Ryan, dear sister of Louise and Mandy, loved auntie to Sarah-Jay, Daniel, Gina, Hayley, Jamie, Damion, Faye, Martin, Liam, Jennifer, Daniella, Robert, Arron, Alana and Rio.

Funeral on Friday, December 16, service to be held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be made via www.behcetsuk.org. For further details please contact, Silcox Family Funerals Directors, 83 New Road, Llanelli SA15 3DS. Tel. 01554 773120

Tom Veall (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Monday, November 28 at Withybush Hospital, Tom of Fishguard. Beloved partner of Nan, loving father of Debbie, much loved Gramps and a dear brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle of Pam, Nicola and Zoe.

The funeral service was held on Friday, December 9 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 2pm followed by interment at St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Malcolm Morris (St Nicholas)

Malcolm Morris, formerly of Bryn-Yr-Efail St. Nicholas, passed peacefully in his sleep at West Cliff Hall Care Home, Hythe, on Sunday, November 27 after a long illness. Now reunited with Jean and Sandy.

Christopher J.K. Jones (Broadmoor, formerly Park Wall Farm)

With much sadness we announce the passing of Chris Jones of Broadmoor on Monday, November 21 aged 89 years. Loving husband to Ann and father of Tim and Ed. He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren, family and many friends.

All are welcome at his funeral service which will take place on Tuesday, December 13 at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth and afterwards at Tudor Lodge, Jameston. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view with the Login PIN 439-7422 Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Chris may be made to PAVS (pavs.org.uk) All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Huw Thomas (Newport)

Peacefully at his home on Friday, December 2, Huw of Newport. Beloved husband of Mererid and a loving father of Heulwen, Hefin and Heledd.

Private funeral service. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Martin Richard Rees-Pedlar (Freshwater East)

Martin Rees-Pedlar passed away suddenly on Monday, November 21 aged 56 years. Adored husband of Sandra, and younger brother of Terry and Steve. Sandra and Martin only recently moved home back to Freshwater East from Hertfordshire. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 14, 11:30AM, at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu can be made to www.dementiauk.org. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Gwynfor Davies Absalom (Wolfscastle)

Peacefully on Saturday, December 3 at Withybush Hospital, Gwynfor of Wolfscastle. A loving uncle and great uncle and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service on Thursday, December 15 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10:45am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Diabetes UK' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.