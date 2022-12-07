A Pembrokeshire village restaurant a shell’s throw from the ocean has won the title of Best Seafood Restaurant in Wales.

The Stone Crab on Saundersfoot harbour scooped the accolade in the face of keen competition at the recent Welsh Restaurant Awards.

Not that the Stone Crab needed confirmation of its success.

It’s currently ranked as the village’s no 1 eaterie on Trip Advisor and hopeful Saturday night customers have to wait four months to secure a table.

“Winning the award really was an amazing feeling, proof that people like what we do and the way we do it,” said Lily Phillips, 24, who runs front of house for the restaurant set up by her parents, Mark and Sue.

The Stone Crab was originally a feature of The Strand in Saundersfoot, and after a spell at the Parsonage Inn in St Florence, the family brought the brand back to Saundersfoot seven years ago.

The harbourside restaurant has just seven tables inside and four outside, and while happy to serve up a non fish-option in the form of a succulent ribeye steak or a plant based meal, the main focus is on seafood.

“I think that’s what swung it for us – we are predominantly seafood and passionate about it,” said Lily.

The Stone Crab’s signature dish from chef Cameron Wood and supplied by Welsh Seafoods of Milford Haven is a veritable feast from the deep – a seafood platter for two, including an entire lobster, two whole fish, large mussels, king prawns in garlic sauce and a bowl of rustic chips.

“It’s £85, but it’s so filling that we never recommend people order a starter!” said Lily. “That really is the crème de la crème of the menu, but customers also love our Atlantic Edge oysters from Angle and our specials.

“What is rewarding is that our locals are so supportive – in the pandemic they were brilliant in ordering takeaways, and they continue to visit us for food, drinks and a bit of banter from our friendly staff.”

With dad Mark now semi-retired from the Stone Crab, Lily is loving the challenges of running the restaurant – and even more so with the award on board.

“I really do enjoy everything about it,” she said. “I think it helps to have a younger perspective on the business.

“Once we’ve got the December rush over – where we’re fully booked every night - I’m looking forward to taking the Stone Crab into the new year, when we will be open five days a week.”

