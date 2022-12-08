A Pembrokeshire hotel has been recognised for the unique service it gives to brides and grooms both before, after and during their special day, winning a nation-wide award.

Wolfscastle Country Hotel was the proud winner of the title of Best Boutique Wedding Venue in Wales at the recent Welsh National Wedding Awards.

The awards, which were presented at a glittering ceremony at Brangwyn Hall Swansea last month, celebrates wedding suppliers who go above and beyond to make the bride and groom’s day extra special.

The awards rely on testimony from couples who can vote for their wedding supplier and are given a detailed questionnaire to fill in about them.

This is weighed alongside product quality, value for money, customer service and commitment.

Although the team at Wolfscastle don’t know what their brides and grooms wrote about them, if comments on Trip Advisor which include ‘best wedding venue anyone could hope for’, ‘exceptional’ and ‘superb location’ the feedback must have been glowing.

The Wolfscastle Hotel’s wedding offer includes a proposal package, a free spa experience for the bride or groom, a free taster experience where they can sample and choose the dishes for their big day.

Each bride and groom is met personally by owners Andy and Mandy Sterling to plan their big day, as well as by wedding co-ordinator Lowri.

“It makes it a very personal service,” said Andy. “A wedding is so important, you’ve just got one chance.”

After their wedding the couple is invited back on their anniversary with discounts on the bast available room and discounts on their food.

“We’ve got one couple who have come back every year for the last seven years,” said Mandy. “They keep saying that the place gets better and better.

“We have been adding and adding to our wedding offer, we built the brasserie in 2014, the garden room in 2015 and the spa in 2017.”

An overhaul of the dining room is next on the cards to create a space that will complement the stunning food of the new head chef and pastry chef.

The Wolfscastle team received their accolade from fashion designer, David Emmanuel- famous for having designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress.

“If everybody has voted for us we can’t be that bad,” said Andy. It’s great for a little west Wales hotel to be winning the best in Wales.”

