OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

Whether they are capturing the county's stunning scenery, adorable wildlife, local events or just everyday items, the photos are interesting and downright fantastic.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Robin. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Clear winter skies at Withybush Woods. Picture: Rosemary Rees (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Dinas Island taken from top of Carn Ingli. Picture: David Gillett (Image: David Gillett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

MORE NEWS:

Aerial view of Pembroke and Pembroke Dock. Picture: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire (Image: Gary Thomas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Swans. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Harvest mouse. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Pembroke Castle. Picture: Sarah John (Image: Sarah John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.