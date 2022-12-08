OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

Whether they are capturing the county's stunning scenery, adorable wildlife, local events or just everyday items, the photos are interesting and downright fantastic.

Here are just a few of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Robin. Picture: Liam WoolleyRobin. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Clear winter skies at Withybush Woods. Picture: Rosemary ReesClear winter skies at Withybush Woods. Picture: Rosemary Rees (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Dinas Island taken from top of Carn Ingli. Picture: David GillettDinas Island taken from top of Carn Ingli. Picture: David Gillett (Image: David Gillett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Aerial view of Pembroke and Pembroke Dock. Picture: Gary Thomas/New View PembrokeshireAerial view of Pembroke and Pembroke Dock. Picture: Gary Thomas/New View Pembrokeshire (Image: Gary Thomas (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Swans. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickSwans. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Harvest mouse. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoHarvest mouse. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Castle. Picture: Sarah JohnPembroke Castle. Picture: Sarah John (Image: Sarah John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.