A Pembrokeshire man has been fined after admitting harassment.
Philip Pearce, 44, of Millfield, Whitland, admitted to the offence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 30.
He was charged with a count of harassment without violence for a period of time earlier this year when he sent his victim a number of text messages, called her multiple times and turned up at her home.
He pleaded guilty and was fined £253. He also had to pay £101 surcharge and £85 costs.
MORE NEWS
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here