A Pembrokeshire man has been fined after admitting harassment.

Philip Pearce, 44, of Millfield, Whitland, admitted to the offence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 30.

He was charged with a count of harassment without violence for a period of time earlier this year when he sent his victim a number of text messages, called her multiple times and turned up at her home.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £253. He also had to pay £101 surcharge and £85 costs.

