A PEMBROKESHIRE man admitted driving after his licence was revoked.

Ian Evans, 34, of James Street, Hakin, admitted two driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 30.

Evans was charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle on a road after having his licence revoked. He was caught driving an Audi A3 Sport on Dartmouth Street, Milford Haven on July 17.

Evans had his licence revoked by the Secretary of State on October 5, 2021, due to disability and had not had the licence reinstated.

He was also charged with one count of driving without insurance after being caught driving the above vehicle on the aforementioned date without an insurance policy covering the vehicle.

He was fined £100 and given six points on his driving record. He also had to pay £40 surcharge and £110 costs.

MORE NEWS