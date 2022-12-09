A NOTTINGHAM man has been fined for driving without due care and attention in Pembrokeshire.

John Kyle, 49, of Port Arthur Road, Nottingham, admitted a charge of driving without due care at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 30.

He committed the offence on June 7 when he was driving a Daf Trucks lorry on the A487 St Davids without due care and attention.

He was fined £360, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £36 surcharge and £110 costs.

