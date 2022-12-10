A MAN was fined after being caught driving with an unsuitable tyre.

Khristian Fairbairn, 23, of St Lawrence Close, Hakin, admitted driving with a cord exposed at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 1.

He was caught on May 21 driving a Renault Clio Extreme with the front offside tyre having the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £80, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

