A MAN was fined after being caught driving with an unsuitable tyre.
Khristian Fairbairn, 23, of St Lawrence Close, Hakin, admitted driving with a cord exposed at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 1.
He was caught on May 21 driving a Renault Clio Extreme with the front offside tyre having the ply or cord exposed.
He was fined £80, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
