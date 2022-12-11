A PEMBROKESHIRE man was in court recently for speeding on a dual carriageway.

Karl John Roberts, 29, of James Street, Hakin, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 29.

He was caught on May 18 doing 80mph on the A48 near Pensarn when the limit is 70mph.

He was fined £151, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

