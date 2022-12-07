THE Met Office has extended its weather warning for ice in Pembrokeshire, with temperatures set to plummet.

The yellow weather warning was initially for Thursday, 8 December, but is now in place from 5pm today (Wednesday) until 12pm on Friday.

Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, including injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. There could be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

On Wednesday evening the weather will be quickly turning very cold overnight with a widespread and sharp frost forming under clear skies and light winds. Cloudier at times in the far west though with scattered wintry showers. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Thursday will see a frosty, but bright start with some cloudier spells, and wintry showers are possible. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday is that the weather will remain cold, perhaps with the risk of some wintry showers, mainly around coasts.

Otherwise, the Met Office say it will be mainly dry through the weekend, with spells of sunshine and sharp overnight frosts.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “As the cold air pushes across the UK from the north temperatures will dip, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards.

"However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. Yellow warnings for ice and snow have been issued."

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.

"Our advice is to be winter ready – check tyres are properly inflated and with good tread, while topping up oil, coolant and screen wash levels if needed.

"Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures.

"It’s also worth having a fully-charged mobile phone and carrying a blanket in case of a breakdown to keep warm.”

Although there are some uncertainties around how long this cold spell will last it is expected to stay cold into next week, with temperatures remaining well below average for the time of year.