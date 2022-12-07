One of Pembrokeshire’s most notorious accident blackspots – the A477 leading towards the Honeyborough roundabout – has once again been dealt a setback in a bid to reduce the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph.

Plans to instigate the reduction were passed several years ago by the Highways Agency but were subsequently thwarted as a result of the covid pandemic lockdown.

This week Neyland Town Council was told that once again the plans have hit the wall as a result of the Welsh Government’s implementation of its new default 20mph rollouts throughout Wales.

“Plans to reduce the speed limit on the A477 were agreed several years but the road is just as dangerous now as it was then,” said Cllr Mike Harry.

“First it was delayed as a result of covid and now it’s because of the Welsh Government. The delay is going on and on.”

Meanwhile councillors fear that the proposed new development on the site of the WP Lewis garage, which will comprise a new soft play area, café, drive-through coffee pod and 12 EV charging bays, will result in even greater traffic risks for motorists travelling along the A477.

It was initially agreed that the new speed limit would be introduced before the end of the current financial year, however Neyland community council was this week informed via email of the latest delay.

The A477 leading from Johnston to the Honeyborough roundabout and across the Cleddau Bridge is a notorious stretch of road as a result of the speed of vehicles plus the high volume of traffic travelling to and from Pembroke Dock and the Valero Oil Refinery.

Earlier this summer a female motorist had to be airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries following a collision.

