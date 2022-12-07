A £3,000 windfall to enable the people of Neyland celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III has been put on hold following claims that the sum is hugely over-priced.

The suggestion was made by Cllr Ashleigh Phelan at this week’s meeting of Neyland Town Council.

“Neyland could well be considered a Royalist or a Monarchist town, particularly after the celebrations we saw here over the Queen’s platinum jubilee,” he said, after proposing that £3,000 be put aside by the council to fund free Coronation medals for all the children of the town as well as financial contributions towards street parties.

But Cllr Peter Hay questioned Cllr Phelan’s reasoning.

“£3,000 is a lot of money for one event,” he said.

“If you ask people if they’d like the money, they’ll naturally say ‘yes’ and take it off you, but I honestly don’t think there’s going to be as much enthusiasm for the Coronation of King Charles as there was for the Jubilee.

"The jubilee was a success because it was a celebration of a person that everyone in the country held a great deal of respect for. And it was also a way of kick-starting our community back after covid.

"But £3,000 for the Coronation is an awful of lot of money.”

Cllr Hay’s comments were made on the day when Pembrokeshire County Council announced a massive budget deficit for 2022-2023 amounting to almost £28m.

As a result, the county is going to witness major cuts over the coming years which could include job losses in both the education and social care sectors. Town and community councils are also being asked to take on the financial responsibility for facilities such as libraries and public toilets.

But Cllr Phelan stressed that the Coronation Celebration would be an opportunity for people to undertake "the action to do it, rather than what they're celebrating."

Following their discussion, the council agreed to adjourn the matter until their budget meeting which is scheduled to take place in February.

King Charles III’s Coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. A public Bank Holiday will take place two days later, on Monday, May 8.

MORE NEWS