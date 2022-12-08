An official report into the Haverfordwest paddleboarding tragedy, in which four people lost their lives, has revealed serious shortcomings in planning and preparation, training, safety measures and signage.

The report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) into the tragedy on October 30 2021 identified key safety issues which led to the paddleboarders, who were on a commercial river tour, losing their lives.

The group had set off at around 9am on the morning of October 30 from Haverfordwest to Burton Ferry.

The party descended the weir where four of them became trapped by the hydraulic towback and subsequently lost their lives.

“This was a tragic and avoidable accident that had a profound effect on the participants and the families of those that lost their lives,” said Andrew Moll, OBE, chief inspector of marine accidents.

The MAIB report, published today, says that the leaders of the group had inadequately planned and prepared for the tour and 'overlooked the extreme hazard posed by the weir'. It adds that the leaders ‘did not have the training, experience or qualifications to lead the tour’.

Paul O'Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Port Talbot, Morgan Rogers, 24, of Cefin Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, both lost their lives in the tragedy. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

It says that there was no way that the participants could judge the proficiency of training and tour providers due to ‘inconsistent’ safety messaging and training governance from UK stand up paddleboarding.

Another key safety issue highlighted was that clothing, buoyancy aid and leash wearing by participants did not follow recognised guidance.

Inadequate signage at the launch point and on the river which did not sufficiently alert participants to the risk of descending the weir was also highlighted.

Following the report safety recommendations have been made to both Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and UK national sports councils.

Dŵr Cymru, in conjunction with Pembrokeshire County Council, Milford Haven Port Authority and other stakeholders as appropriate, has been advised to conduct an immediate risk assessment of the hazard posed to river users by Haverfordwest Town Weir, and to implement control measures as appropriate to mitigate that risk.

Such measures could include riverside signage, warning marker buoys and, if deemed necessary, physical barriers.

UK national sports councils were advised to continue their review of the governance of stand up paddleboarding in the UK and urgently ensure that the recognised national governing body(ies) have the resource, support and expertise to issue advice and guidance, including appropriate training standards to control risk to those who take part.

This should include the publishing of safety standards, a national governing body guide to good practice and other guidance as appropriate to participants and those operating SUP activities.

Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontardulais, Swansea and Andrea Powell, 41, from Bridgend both died in what has been called 'an avoidable accident'. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

They should also review and develop as necessary a minimum criteria for recognition as a national governing body, to include monitoring, coaching and leadership qualifications and safety guidance and develop and publish a national governing body guide to good practice in sport safety.

"Stand up paddleboarding is probably the fastest growing UK water sport, with participation in recent years growing by nearly 300%. However, like all water sports, those that buy or rent a paddleboard need to understand the risks,” said Mr Moll.

"First, if you are stand up paddleboarding wear the right equipment. Always wear a buoyancy aid and, in moving water, wear a quick release waist leash so you can separate yourself from your paddleboard if it becomes trapped.

"Second, remember that in certain conditions weirs can develop treacherous hydraulic towbacks that can trap and drown you. Authorities responsible for weirs should ensure they have assessed the risks to the public and have implemented appropriate control measures such as signage, railings, warning buoys or even barriers to keep the public safe.

"Third, looking to the future, it is critical that the governance of this fast-growing sport improves so the public receive clear, consistent safety advice and are able to recognise businesses that are competent to deliver training, tours and expeditions.”

Emergency services at the scene of the incident. (Image: Newsquest)

Fire crews on the water. (Image: Newsquest)