A lucky woman from Pembroke has won a massive £10,000 in the annual Christmas Superdraw in the Pembrokeshire Lottery.

The Superdraw was held on Wednesday, December 7, and the winner was Mrs Carol Ormond from Pembroke with lottery number 48095.

After Carol’s name was announced on 102.5 Radio Pembrokeshire, the team at the Pembrokeshire Lottery made contact with her and presented the winning cheque later that day.

The win was made extra special as Mrs Ormond’s lottery membership was a Gift Subscription from her daughter last Christmas.

Accompanying her were daughter Collette, granddaughter Ellie and great granddaughter Polly.

The normal weekly £2,000 draws now continue until the next monthly Superdraw for £4,000 on January 4.

However, as the local lottery celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, there will be higher prize amounts than usual, as the three £8,000 draws in March, June and September will all be increased to £10,000.

