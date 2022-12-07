Neyland’s public toilets could soon be closed for good after the town council rejected a request by Pembrokeshire County Council to look after them.

The request was made this week as the local authority makes desperate attempts to cut costs to address its £28m deficit.

The cost of keeping the toilet open on the Brunel Quay currently stands at £9,000 but if the town council resumed responsibility, this sum would be reduced by 25 per cent.

“It’s not a great deal of money but we’ve got to look what value the town would get from it,” said Cllr Peter Hay at Monday’s meeting.

“And I can’t see us spending that sort of money to get any value from it at all.”

Meanwhile Cllr Mike Harry went on to say that the toilet is situated in ‘a poor spot’.

“It’s tucked away and we’ve had problems in the past with vandalism,” he said.

“As a facility, we’d be well pressed to fund it. It would cost us £6,022 a year to run, but that’s not taking into account any further damage that may ensue.”

But Cllr Steve Thomas questioned whether the toilet should remain, given the number of people who visit the Neyland marina during the sailing season.

“If we want people to visit the town and support ourlocal businesses, having a public toilet would make sense, even if it’s a shocking cost.”

This idea was continued by Cllr Andrew Lye who suggested requesting a business that is alredy operating within the town to be paid for making it's toilet available for the public.

Meanwhile town clerk Vanessa Walker informed members that the maintenance and cleaning of public toilets was previously a voluntary role carried out by a member of the local community.

“In the old days it was done voluntarily, but these days it’s a paid position,” she said. “So we’d need someone to go twice a day to open it up and shut it down, clean it and maintain it seven days a week.”

Following their discussion, councillors voted unanimously in favour of rejecting the county council’s request to look after the toilets on Brunel Quay.

