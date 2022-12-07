PANTGWYN Quarry in Moylegrove was the perfect setting to end the 2022 Car Gymkhana Championship Season organised by the Teifi Valley Motor Club.

Nearly forty cars and 80 competitors took part in a gruelling four-test event around the quarry before the light faded and the fun and games had to come to an end.

The final round saw more lady competitors taking part and several new junior member coming to see what is was all about with juniors being allowed to drive and compete at 14 years old and navigate at 12.

Wyn Lewis, Gymkhana event organiser, was delighted with the turnout of nearly forty cars.

“It went amazingly well. The entry was double what we usually get so I’d hope it’s just a reflection on how much fun everyone has had over the last 12 months that has allowed us to go from strength to strength.

“I find it important to keep these gymkhana events going as it’s the cheapest form of motorsport where one family or a group of friends can chip in to buy a car and pay £20 to enter and with the cost of everything going up, this is a bargain,” said a delighted Wyn.

The TVMC has a meeting with a potential new venue /land owner at the beginning of January and hopefully the 2023 Championship can start around March.

Wyn added: “We had five rounds this year and with some luck we will extend that to eight next year and give everyone a real good championship.

“Each venue comes with its own set of challenges so sometimes slow and steady really does win the race!”

TVMC President Mark Williams, who took part in the event finishing in a respectful sixth position overall added: “The event was so well organised and as a club we are very grateful to all who work so hard behind the scenes to ensure our members have an enjoyable day out.

“These events are perfect for all members, especially our youngest ones to learn new skills behind the wheel and for navigators to have a go.

“We are very grateful to all land owners who have allowed us to use their facilities this year. Diolch.”

Wyn concluded: “I’d like to thank all competitors for coming yesterday, new and old. It’s been a huge pleasure to see everyone having such a good time throughout the year.

“As the Gymkhana team, we want to thank Tomos Gareth Rees, Gary Owens, Owain Rees and Harold Warlow for the use of their property.

“Without these places we wouldn’t be able to provide you guys with a season of fun. We will return next year with a bigger and improved championship.”

The Championship Awards will take place at the Teifi Valley Motor Club annual awards dinner on Saturday, 7 January at the Cliff Hotel.

For further information contact TVMC Club Secretary Olwen Davies.

The TVMC is always looking for new locations to host their gymkhanas and are eager to hear from anyone who has land, barns and sheds to offer.