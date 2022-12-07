A 76-year-old Templeton woman, described by her solicitor as ‘very, very lonely’, has narrowly escaped a custodial sentence after ringing 999 on repeated occasions.

Despite a criminal behaviour order preventing her from contacting the emergency services except in a genuine emergency, Ann Gateley, of Chapel Hill Lane, Templeton, dialled 999 on two separate occasions during the night of November 19.

“She was crying hysterically down the phone, saying she’d been arrested and was going to prison,” Crown Prosecutor Lucy Mansfield told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“She later denied dialling 999 but further investigations by the officers showed that the calls had come from her phone.”

Ms Mansfield said that Gateley has 52 previous convictions and a criminal behaviour order which was imposed in November 2021 for an identical offence. She went on to say that the defendant has breached the order three times this year.

“And officers are saying that this was again a deliberate offence,” added Ms Mansfield.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of breaching her criminal behavioural order.

She was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who informed magistrates that as there had been no breaches of the order between March and November, his client was making positive steps forward in dealing with her problem.

“We have an elderly lady who is very, very lonely and contacts the emergency services without any good reason,” he said.

“She isn’t doing it because she wants to be a nuisance, but there are underlying issues and she isn’t dealing with them in the right way.

"What is the extent of the criminality in this case? What we have here is an elderly lady who has problems.”

After listening to the evidence, Ann Gateley was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. She must comply with any requirements imposed by the probation service.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

