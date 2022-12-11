IN the wake of the First World War, a campaign was made for a fitting war memorial tribute to those who fought and died during the five-year conflict, and this came in the form of a hospital.

The County War Memorial Hospital in Haverfordwest came about as the Medical Profession of the District made a strong recommendation that ‘a suitable and fitting War Memorial to those of the county who had made the supreme sacrifice would be the erection of a modern building that would house all facilities for the treatment of sick persons.’

Lady Howell Walters began the campaign for donations and in 1922, the foundation stone was laid for the building by Lady Phillips. The hospital cost £25,000 to build and was completed and opened the following year.

The hospital was closed in 1978 and left in an abandoned state until it became part of the Princess Royal Estate.

County War Memorial Hospital in the 1980s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Staff outside the County War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Thomas Baden Tudor

County War Memorial Hospital in the 1970s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Nurses from the County War Memorial Hospital in 1939 forming a guard of honour for the Princess Royal's car. Picture: British Pathe

County War Memorial Hospital in the 1980s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Princess Mary, the Princess Royal at the County War Memorial Hospital in 1939. Picture: Samantha Dalton

