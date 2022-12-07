A care worker who made the foolish decision of driving home to Crundale after a night out, this week found herself before Haverfordwest magistrates to be sentenced for drink-driving.

Admitting the charge was 37-year-old Samantha Jones of Ashford Park.

Magistrates heard that at 1.10am on the morning of October 30, police stopped a blue Mercedes A Class driving along St Peter’s Road.

As they approached the driver’s door they could smell alcohol and, upon speaking to the defendant, noticed that her speech was slurred.

A roadside breath test was positive and Jones, a mother-of-two, was taken to the police custody suite for further breath tests to be carried out.

The lowest reading showed that she had 66 mcg of alcohol in 100 litres of breath; the legal limit is 35.

Jones was represented in court by solicitor Tom Lloyd, who described his client as ‘an upstanding member of the community’.

He said that the defendant, who holds a managerial position with adults who have learning difficulties, is now in danger of losing her employment.

“Her job is in jeopardy and there will also be repercussions with her child contact,” he said.

“She had a night out and should have taken a taxi home but made the foolish decision of driving.”

After listening to the evidence, magistrates disqualified Samantha Jones from driving for 17 months however this will be reduced by 25 per cent is she completes a drink-driving awareness course by November 2023.

She was fined £423 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £169 court surcharge.

