OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 2,600 members who regularly post stunning photos from across Pembrokeshire.
They capture the beauty of the county through local events, animals and flora as well as the weather and outstanding scenes.
Each week, we set a theme for our members to take photos of and this week, the theme is sunny to reminisce about the warm weather we've now said goodbye to. Here are some of our favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
