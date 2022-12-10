OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 2,600 members who regularly post stunning photos from across Pembrokeshire.

They capture the beauty of the county through local events, animals and flora as well as the weather and outstanding scenes.

Each week, we set a theme for our members to take photos of and this week, the theme is sunny to reminisce about the warm weather we've now said goodbye to. Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: St Catherine's Island in the sun. Picture: Gary ThomasSt Catherine's Island in the sun. Picture: Gary Thomas

Western Telegraph: Setting sun. Picture: Sylwester SzwabSetting sun. Picture: Sylwester Szwab

Western Telegraph: Winter sunrise at Saundersfoot. Picture: Fran Harper-GreenWinter sunrise at Saundersfoot. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Western Telegraph: Catching the sun. Picture: Laura HemingwayCatching the sun. Picture: Laura Hemingway

Western Telegraph: Sunny Newgale. Picture: Jean VaughanSunny Newgale. Picture: Jean Vaughan

Western Telegraph: Sun rising over the Preselis. Picture: Sharon DaviesSun rising over the Preselis. Picture: Sharon Davies

