CARDIGAN Swimming Pool would be thrown a lifeline if Ceredigion County Council locate their planned Wellbeing Centre on the Fairfield site.

That is the view of pool trustees who – faced with rising energy costs and an ageing building – are battling desperately to keep the 46-year-old facility afloat.

Earlier this week town mayor Cllr Trystan Phillips called on County Hall to give the pool a much-needed ‘kiss of life’ by investing in the Fairfield site.

“It’s one of the only non-council-owned pools in the county and Ceredigion County Council could really make it an asset as well as making better use of the land for the town,” he told fellow town councillors.

Now pool trustees, who manage the independent charity that own the pool, are urging county council chiefs to make a U-turn and situate the Well-being Centre on the Fairfield instead.

“We have asked Cllr Catrin MS Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, for a meeting with council staff as soon as possible so that we can put the case to them that the pool is the logical location for such a centre,” chair of trustees Matt Newland told the Tivy-Side this morning.

“The leisure centre is too far out of town, there is not enough parking and it is used by the school extensively during the day.

“The pool is in the ideal location, especially for those on foot, and the council have recently bought the adjacent car park so there may be room for additional development.

“But even without that there is room on the existing site, with some imagination, to develop a superb and accessible well-being centre, while at the same time refurbishing the pool and ensuring its long-term future.

“Swimming provision is vital, particularly for youngsters, and without some long-term thinking and investment, the building will have to close sooner or later.”

Mr Newland added that a feasibility report from Cardiff-based consultants Just Solutions considered all options and locations for future swimming and well-being facilities in Cardigan before concluding that the Fairfield site was preferable.

Ceredigion County Council have been asked to comment.