BAH humbug!

Newport’s traditional Christmas Market has been switched to the town’s Memorial Hall at the eleventh hour after an anonymous letter-writer objected to Saturday’s event being held in Market Street.

The Western Telegraph understands that the letter received by Pembrokeshire County Council – and said to be from ‘the residents of Market Street’ – complained that the market would make it impossible to park outside their homes.

Newport residents have been quick to vent their anger and frustration on social media with some threatening to hold ‘a naked conga up Market Street’ in protest.

“I hope they realise how uncommunity-spirited they are”, one person posted.

Other comments were: “If you are new to a community and you don't like what goes on, don't move here in the first place” and “The Grinch has come to Newport!”

Another irate resident posted: “The clue is in the name...Market Street. Don't live on Market Street if you don't expect a market outside your door at some point!”

Former town mayor Andrew Benham said residents of Market Street were just as upset as their fellow townspeople and were at pains to point out that they had no prior knowledge of a letter supposedly expressing their views.

“It’s a big shame because months of planning and preparation have gone into this,” he said.

“I gather Market Street residents are planning to knock on doors to try and find out who actually wrote the letter.”

One resident said: “We’re a small town and a pretty close-knit community who tend to look out for one another – that’s what makes this so upsetting.”

A post on the Facebook page of Newport mayor Tim Thomas reads: “Due to an objection from the residents of Market Street, we are having to change the location.

“The Christmas celebration will now be held at the Memorial Hall. We are so sorry for any inconvenience caused and to the businesses that will be affected by lack of footfall.

“All scheduled events will still be taking place and Santa has been informed of the new location.”