A Pembrokeshire secondary school has been named the best in Wales in a prestigious annual list.

Welsh medium school Ysgol Bro Preseli was named The Sunday Times Secondary School of the Year in Wales in a report released today.

The top performing schools in Wales are revealed in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2023, published online today, 2022 and in a supplement in The Sunday Times on December 11.

The guide said of Ysgol Bro Preseli: “Overcoming rural challenges to climb to the top of our regional ranking, the school has high expectations of pupils and is an anchor in the local community.

“The school hosts a Welsh for Adults Service, the Gromlech Theatre, a public library, a swimming pool, a leisure centre, an all-weather pitch, a nursery and a cylch meithrin, or playgroup.

“Its motto – Gwreiddiau a Gorwelion, or Roots and Horizons – neatly sums up the atmosphere and ambition of the Pembrokeshire comprehensive.”

Headteacher Rhonwen Morris said of the ranking: “This is fantastic news for everyone associated with Ysgol Bro Preseli. To be ranked the top Welsh State Secondary School in Wales is an incredible achievement.

“I would like to thank all the team at Ysgol Bro Preseli, governors, senior management, staff, pupils, parents and the Pembrokeshire community.

“Ysgol Bro Preseli’s motto; ‘Gwreiddiau a Gorwelion’ (roots and horizons) reflects our aim of ensuring that all pupils are prepared for life from the time they nurture their academic and personal roots to the time they leave school and head for their own individual horizons.

“Our collective vision is to provide every opportunity for pupils to succeed. We provide them with the foundations to succeed so that they can flourish and achieve their potential and more.

“Today, our vision has been recognised at a national level and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country's best schools.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A*-B at A-level (which is given double weighting) and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

Ysgol Bro Preseli had a 79.4 percent rate of A-level attaining grades A* to B. Out of its GCSE students, 64.3 percent achieved grades of A* or A.

As well as being rated the best secondary school in Wales, Ysgol Bro Preseli’s overall UK rating is also climbing. In 2019 it was ranked joint 186th in the UK. It has climbed 81 places to now rank at 105th in the country.

Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power guide, said: “These have been a challenging few years for teachers, pupils and their parents, and the success of many in our league table is testament to the stamina and support shown by all concerned.

"It is also clear that more attention is being placed on wellbeing and mental health – from meditation rooms to counselling support, even therapy dogs – and schools are being proactive to bring about positive changes.

“League tables are not the only criteria a parent can use when choosing a school, but they are a good starting point.

“We want to celebrate excellence. We want to champion schools that are doing wonderful work. We want our children to be well-nurtured and well-taught.

“In choosing a school, parents are making one of the biggest decisions in their family life, and Parent Power and The Sunday Times are here to help.”