PEMBROKESHIRE is bracing itself for an extended cold snap after a new weather warning for ice was issued from Thursday until Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for 13 local authority areas, including Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion, from 4pm on Thursday until midday on Saturday, 10 December.

Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, including injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. There could be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Some long clear spells are forcast for Thursday evening, with the odd wintry shower, and cloud increasing from the north for a while overnight, with winds light, a risk of icy patches and minimum temperatures of -8°C.

Friday will see a frosty, but sunny start across the country, staying cold, but mostly sunny through the day across the south and east. A few wintry showers are predicted further north and west., with maximum temperature of 3°C.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is remaining cold and mainly dry through the weekend, with spells of sunshine. Some wintry showers at times though, with mainly near coasts and over high ground. Sharp overnight frosts.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “As the cold air pushes across the UK from the north temperatures will dip, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many place.

"However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. Yellow warnings for ice and snow have been issued."

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.

"Our advice is to be winter ready – check tyres are properly inflated and with good tread, while topping up oil, coolant and screen wash levels if needed.

"Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures.

"It’s also worth having a fully-charged mobile phone and carrying a blanket in case of a breakdown to keep warm.”

Although there are some uncertainties around how long this cold spell will last it is expected to stay cold into next week, with temperatures remaining well below average for the time of year.