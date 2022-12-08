The average lifetime cost of owning a dog has been revealed in research undertaken by experts over at the dog food firm, ProDog Raw.

This comes amid the cost of living crisis which has seen the price of food and fuel skyrocket with pet food seeing a rise of 8.1% in the UK.

The RSPCA also found that 68% of dog owners agreed that it was more expensive to own a dog in 2022 than in previous years.

With all this in mind, the experts wanted to help inform potential pet owners of the costs involved in raising a pup and looking after it properly.

In an effort to find out how much a dog costs over a lifetime and highlight the responsibilities inherent in looking after a pooch, the researchers calculated the combined cost of pet insurance, vaccinations, toys, poo bags, and food.

The research found that the average lifetime cost of a dog is over £20,000.

This comes as the RSPCA reports a 17% increase in dog abandonment from 2020 to 2021 and a 24% rise in 2022.

The data also found variation in the costs for different dog breeds with Border Collies, Beagles, and Springer Spaniels costing an average of £22,905 in their lifetime.

Larger dogs like Great Danes, Newfoundlands, and St Bernards came in slightly lower at £21,351.

The lowest-cost dogs were found to be small or toy dogs, coming in at an average of £18,414.

Heidi Maskelyne of ProDog Raw, said: “A dog is for life, not just for Christmas.

"We’ve all heard that saying before, but as Christmas draws near and costs continue to rise, those planning on buying or adopting a puppy need to consider the real cost of owning a dog now more than ever.

"It’s truly heartbreaking to hear that the number of animal abandonments is rising, and while this can be due to various reasons, statistics tell us that a predominant cause for concern is the affordability of a pet.

“We conducted this research in the hope that it will give people useful insight into the responsibility of owning a dog, as well as sharing some key resources with those who are already struggling with rising costs.

"We understand more than most that owning a dog is one of the most rewarding aspects of life, but ensuring that a dog has a happy and healthy life is no easy task and one that should be considered very carefully.”

