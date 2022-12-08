Pupils in Pembrokeshire are to receive £11 credit on their dinner money accounts as part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s cost of living support scheme.

The £11 credit will be given to junior pupils in primary schools, with the exception of junior pupils in receipt of free school meals, and all secondary school pupils to spend on school meals.

"It will be available to use until the end of the 2023 summer term," confirmed a council statement.

"The one-off credit will be automatically be added directly to pupils’ dinner money accounts on Monday, 12 December."

Parents have the option to opt out, if they wish, by emailing cashless.catering@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

Meanwhile parents of children born between September 1 2018 and August 31 2019 in Pembrokeshire will need to apply for a Reception/Primary school place for September 2023 by the closing date of January 31 2023.

A Council statement said: "Applications received after this date will be considered late, which may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at his/her preferred school.

"It is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received."

The online application form can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website. There is no need to re-apply if you have already submitted an application form.

Contact School Admissions via e-mail on admissions@pembrokeshire.gov.uk if you would like to check if an application has already been made – providing the child’s full name, date of birth and the school you have applied for.

Parents/guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of 17 April 2023.