One of Pembrokeshire’s holiday parks is to undergo alterations, after plans to improve the area were put to County Hall.

Pembrokeshire County Council approved the proposals, which will see permanent accommodation created, alongside extensions to the swimming pool area at Sunnyvale Holiday Park.

The park, located on Valley Road near Saundersfoot, will create first-floor self-contained accommodation above the existing reception, with the unit accessible via a staircase in the reception area.

The accommodation unit will include a master bedroom, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and an open plan kitchen, living and dining area.

A spokesperson from Sunnyvale Holiday Park said: “The existing reception area is a flat roof single-storey structure, which is currently an open plan ground floor which houses the holiday park reception and shop area.”

Further alterations at the holiday park will see extensions, including an easterly timber frame structure extension to accommodate more pool-side seating and sun loungers.

A proposed split-level flat roof will also be erected over the circulating seating area, with a higher-level pitched roof above the pool itself.

MORE NEWS

The holiday park spokesperson said: “The existing swimming pool has a steel frame structure circulating its entire perimeter with full height glazing and a dome-like Perspex roof.

“Undercover seating area is currently provided around the pool and extra external seating to the north of the structure.

“There is currently a series of steps leading from the carpark down to the external patio area which then leads down to the pool level.

“One of the reception windows are to be replaced with a door and side-screens which will allow customers to access the proposed seating area via the reception.”

The proposals for both the accommodation and the swimming pool were sent to Pembrokeshire County Council in October, with County Hall representatives approving the application on December 1.

A spokesperson from the county council said: “Positive economic impacts would be achieved through expenditure on building materials and labour during the construction phase as well as from the visitor economy.

“The proposal would deliver varied additional holiday accommodation and upgraded facilities within an existing holiday park which is located immediately adjoining the settlement boundary of Pentlepoir and therefore in a sustainable location.

“The proposal would benefit the local community through the attraction of visitors to the local area.”