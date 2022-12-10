There were more than 200 crimes reported in Haverfordwest in a month, according to the latest statistics from police.uk.

The statistics show that 204 crimes were reported in the town - a decrease from the previous month, which saw 254 crimes reported.

101 of the crimes (49.5 per cent) were violent and sexual offences, making that the most common crime type reported across the month.

There were also 24 anti-social behaviour offences, 21 public order offences and 20 counts of criminal damage and arson.

Other offences reported included drug offences, shoplifting, theft, vehicle crime and possession of weapons.

Of the 204 crimes reported, 116 are classed as ‘under investigation,’ compared to 35 as ‘unable to prosecute suspect’ and 14 as ‘no suspect identified.’