There were 228 crimes reported in Milford Haven in a month, according to the latest statistics from police.uk
This is a slight decrease from the previous month, which saw 231 crimes reported.
Of the crimes reported, 122 of them (53.5 per cent) were violent and sexual offences.
There were also 26 anti-social behaviour offences, 22 counts of criminal damage and arson and 21 public order offences.
Other offences reported included drug offences, shoplifting, burglary and vehicle crime.
There were 105 classed as ‘under investigation,’ 60 ‘unable to prosecute suspect’ and 16 as ‘no suspect identified.’
