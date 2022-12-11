West Wales residents are being advised to protect their homes against frozen or burst pipes this winter.

With temperatures across west Wales going below freezing this week, Welsh Water is urging residents to act now and prepare their homes for winter, to protect against frozen and burst pipes.

When the temperatures drop, water in pipes and taps can freeze. As the water freezes, it expands and can crack even the strongest metal pipe which customers may only notice is a problem when the cracked pipe thaws and water starts leaking from it.

Outdoor or unheated pipes and taps in places like attics, kitchen cabinets or garages are more susceptible to freezing and bursting and can leave homes and businesses with no water or heating, or with a costly flood.

With the rising cost of living, many people may be turning off heating in their homes which may increase the risk of frozen pipes.

Welsh Water’s operational services director, Kit Wilson, said: “The main problems I see in extreme freezing weather is frozen or burst outside pipes at people’s homes or businesses. This causes significant disruption to customers’ water supply and may also have an impact on their heating.

“It’s crucial at this time of year and especially now as temperatures are due to fall below zero that people protect their homes and be prepared if an emergency occurs.

“Customers can insulate outside pipes, clear gutters, have their boiler serviced, and in the case of emergency know where their stop tap is and have a plumber contact detail to hand.”