A father of two young children has been confirmed dead at a property at Milford Haven following efforts by emergency services to revive him.

Paddy McManamon, 30, was found unresponsive at Chestnut Way in The Mount Estate just before midnight on Wednesday, December 9.

Police officers and paramedics were called to assist him, but despite their efforts to revive Mr McManamon, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“At 11.45pm on Wednesday, 7 December, police were called to Chestnut Way, Mount Estate, Milford Haven, after a male was found unresponsive,” commented a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.

“The male sadly passed away and his death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Paddy McManamon was a popular and well-known member of the Milford Haven community and tributes have been pouring in for him following his passing.

His cousin, Tara-Jade Riley described him on social media as ‘an amazing person’ who has now gained his wings.

“So go and have a Guinness up there with our nans and give them both a big hug from us all, she said.

"Such a young mand and will be sadly missed by all of us. Until we meet again God bless you.”

