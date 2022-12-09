Sartorial style in the sea could earn you a paddleboard to start the new year swimmingly!

For the prize of a super stand-up paddleboard will be presented to the best individual fancy-dressed entrant in the 2023 Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim (NYDS).

Event organisers have teamed up with local company Finla who have generously donated the Finla paddleboard for the fancy dress winner.

Martyn Williams of NYDS said: “The swim has had some memorable fancy dress entries over the years. We hope that the fantastic prize donated by Finla will raise the standards even higher.

"With no specific theme for 2023, we are leaving it to the imagination of the swimmers.

"We are extremely grateful to Team Finla for their generosity."

Will Grey of Finla said: “The swim is a fantastic local event that shows our fabulous coastline off to its best.

"At Finla, we take every opportunity to get in the water and enjoy our great outdoors and we hope that the winner of the best individual fancy dress has many happy hours on the waves.”

